ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.009.

ECTM stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.50. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

