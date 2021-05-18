ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.009.
ECTM stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.50. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
