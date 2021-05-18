Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBIX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. 377,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

