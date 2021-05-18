Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:EXG opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

