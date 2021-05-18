Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE:EXG opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
