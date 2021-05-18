Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $25.75.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.