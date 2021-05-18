Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.22. 11,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,346. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

