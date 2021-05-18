Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $106.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.89. The stock had a trading volume of 502,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.88 and a 12 month high of $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 320,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

