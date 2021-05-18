Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

EAR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.53. 649,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,379. Eargo has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

