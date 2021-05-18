Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE EIC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.