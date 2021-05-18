E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.406 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EONGY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

