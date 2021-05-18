E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of EOAN stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.55 ($12.41). The stock had a trading volume of 11,801,899 shares. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.21.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

