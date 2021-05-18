e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.33% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $59,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 154.06 and a beta of 2.02.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84. Insiders have sold a total of 460,492 shares of company stock valued at $13,107,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

