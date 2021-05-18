Dynamite Hits One Day Volume of $191,007.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $200,344.68 and approximately $191,007.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00119510 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002820 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.79 or 0.00804849 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003080 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,972 coins and its circulating supply is 377,136 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

