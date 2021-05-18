DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DD. Argus increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,458,000 after acquiring an additional 416,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after buying an additional 350,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

