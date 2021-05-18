DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

DD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.48. 178,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,765,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered DuPont de Nemours from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.47.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

