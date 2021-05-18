Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 816,089 shares.The stock last traded at $36.76 and had previously closed at $36.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of -334.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,858,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

