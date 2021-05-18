DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.92

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DITHF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

