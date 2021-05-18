Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 260.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Dover by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Dover by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $150.33 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

