DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.