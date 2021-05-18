Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

