Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $592.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $625.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.13. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.46 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

