Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 105,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

