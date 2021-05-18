Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $560,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

NYSE:PGR opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

