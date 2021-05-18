Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.15

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and traded as low as $43.71. Dollarama shares last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 725 shares traded.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

