dKargo (DKA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $127.80 million and $1.37 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.00 or 0.01463837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00118478 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

