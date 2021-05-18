district0x 1-Day Volume Tops $19.71 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One district0x coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. district0x has a market cap of $156.18 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, district0x has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00099857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.75 or 0.01479737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00118930 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.