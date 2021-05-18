Discovery Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 151,123 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 750% compared to the average volume of 17,779 call options.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $3,697,579.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

