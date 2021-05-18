Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Declares GBX 12.50 Dividend

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) announced a dividend on Monday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,908 ($37.99) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69). The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,768.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,407.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Get Diploma alerts:

DPLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.