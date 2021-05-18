Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 137,130 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 137,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of Amedisys worth $117,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,218,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $251.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

