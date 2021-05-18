Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.03 Million Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,149,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,681,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $119,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of VER stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.