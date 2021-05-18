Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $122,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $36.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

