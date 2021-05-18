Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.92% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $120,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

