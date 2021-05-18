Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,823 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $126,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 257,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $2,425,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $9,228,405 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $454.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.07 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

