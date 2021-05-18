Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104,709.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.44 million and $104,709.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $59.47 or 0.00138038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00101103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.45 or 0.01498154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00119202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00064215 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,681 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

