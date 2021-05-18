Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00005945 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $27,591.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002454 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00107499 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,597,894 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

