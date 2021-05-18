DFSocial Gaming Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,154.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $516.54 or 0.01188822 BTC on major exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $43,154.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00405840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00229264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.20 or 0.01326138 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00045407 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

