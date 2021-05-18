DFI.Money (YFII) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $99.61 million and $69.62 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,580.74 or 0.05964950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00090474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $607.66 or 0.01404518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00117633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,807.41 or 0.11111544 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

