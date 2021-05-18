Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy has completed an all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy, which further strengthen its operations in the Delaware Basin. Devon targets strong oil production in 2021 and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. Its cost-saving initiatives will boost margins. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in four high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past six months, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

