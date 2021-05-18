Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.35 ($59.24).

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.47 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €43.66 ($51.36). 1,264,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.98. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

