Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.38 ($8.68).

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

ETR LHA traded up €0.39 ($0.46) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €10.84 ($12.75). The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.86 and a 200 day moving average of €10.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

