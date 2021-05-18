Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $118.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

