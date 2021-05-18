Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,200 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,746.67 ($101.21).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,432.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,915.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.