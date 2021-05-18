Destination Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.67 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

