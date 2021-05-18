Destination Wealth Management Has $576,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.42.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

