Destination Wealth Management Has $267,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $160.58 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.97 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

