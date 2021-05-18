Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,985 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $46,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.31.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.65 and a 200 day moving average of $174.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.97, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock worth $73,494,579 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

