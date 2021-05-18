Destination Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 50,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

