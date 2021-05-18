Destination Wealth Management Buys 971 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

