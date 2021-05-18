Desjardins Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$31.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.96.

Keyera stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

