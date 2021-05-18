Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$137,000.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,701.26.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

DML stock opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.36. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DML. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

