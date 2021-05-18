Denbury (NYSE:DEN) PT Raised to $62.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

DEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of DEN opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,308,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

